Lagnajita Chakraborty's 'attacker' in cop custody: TMC activist booked for concert assault

An additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Contai, East Midnapore, on Monday remanded Mehaboob Mallik, a private school co-owner and a Trinamool Congress activist, to four days in police custody for allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder Left-liberal singer Lagnajita Chakraborty during a live concert in Bhagabanpur, East Midnapore, on Saturday night.

The police had sought a week’s custody of Mallik, arguing that custodial interrogation was necessary to ascertain the motive behind the attack on an invited artiste during a public event and verify video footage of the incident. The court granted four days.

Mallick was arrested shortly after the incident based on a written complaint filed by Lagnajita.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, Lagnajita had been invited to perform at the annual function of the South Point Public School at Bhagabanpur, co-owned by the accused.

The programme was underway when she sang “Jago Maa”, a devotional song from the film Devi Chowdhurani.

At the end of the song, Mallik allegedly stormed onto the stage, objected to the song’s choice and demanded that Lagnajita perform what he described as “secular” numbers. In a fit of rage, he allegedly tried to hit the singer, but was prevented by others who dragged him away.

Lagnajita left the programme and lodged a written complaint the same night, alleging she had been verbally abused, physically harassed and placed in a situation that endangered her life.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Mallik under sections 74 (indecent assault) and 109 (attempt to murder), among others, of the BNSS and arrested him.

Officers said the accused would be questioned to determine whether Mallik acted impulsively or his attack was premeditated to establish responsibility for the breach of security during

the programme.

Shaken by the incident, which she said was unprecedented in her musical career, Lagnajita said she was not one to be cowed down and would again sing “Jago Maa” at her next show this week in Hooghly’s Arambagh.

Additional superintendent of police (Contai) Atish Biswas said that they wanted the accused to be in police custody for seven days, but got four days which they would use for interrogation.

On Monday afternoon, the Bhagabanpur I block unit of the Sanatani Oikya Manch took out a procession and submitted a memorandum to the police, condemning the incident.