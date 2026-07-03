Young voices, seasoned performers light up Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti

CD Block

Eighty-seven-year-old Giti Gupta climbed onto stage with a walker and sang Ore bhiru tor hatey; and it set the stage for Rabindrajayanti at CD Block.

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“I participate in every cultural programme of the block and still practise with a tabla accompanist at least once a week,” smiled the lady who won much applause.

Another senior resident, Moloy Sarkar, did not want to miss performing despite his voice not being at its best.

“I was a student of Rabindrasangeet from Gitabitan Shikshayatan under Suchitra Mitra, though I never pursued it professionally,” said the resident who sang Jakhon porbe na mor payer chinho without any instrumental accompaniment.

Cultural convenor Tania Das shared how eagerly residents wait for Pachishey Baishakh every year, and the stage was then taken over by the youngest performers. Class II student Ayansh Biswas recited Amader chhoto nadi, and Class III students Abaneesh Roychoudhury and Apratim Dasgupta performed Ore grihobashi in duet. “I enjoy playing football and tennis, but I want to specialise in public speaking and become a good singer too,” said Abaneesh afterwards.

One of the evening’s most heart-warming moments was when four-year-old Mishita Ghosal went to recite Tagore’s Haat. She was joined by her mother, who prompted her whenever she forgot a line. Almost sitting on her mother’s lap, Mishita completed the recitation, leaving the audience smiling and laughing.

Madhumita Guha, Dipali Bhattacharjee, Shaswati De, Malabika Nandi and Shelly Nandi paid tribute to Tagore with a chorus, followed by solo renditions of love songs. A group dance titled Rituranga — presenting different seasons —was directed by Puja Bhattacharjee and performed by Priya Chatterjee, Avisweta Roychowdhury, and Puja Bhattacharjee. “We blended classical and contemporary movements instead of relying solely on Rabindranritya to make it aesthetically appealing,” said Puja, who runs Mrinalini Dance Academy in CD Block.

There was also Galpo Pather Asar, inspired by the once-popular radio show Galpo Dadur Asar. Simita Roy and Prathoma Paul narrated Tagore’s Natun Putul, Subrata Naik narrated Shesher Kabita, and Nivedita Dhar Suyoranir Sadh. The storytelling session especially attracted children, who gathered around the stage to listen with rapt attention.

A theatre enthusiast, Dhar narrated the story entirely from memory rather than reading from a script. “Tagore’s Lipika is my favourite collection, and this particular story carries an important lesson for humanity. Although it appears to be a fantasy tale, its central message is deep —that no one is ever truly satisfied with what they have,” she said.

The event concluded with a dance drama presented by guest troupe Anondohat Performing Arts.

CA Block

CA Block celebrated Rabindra-Nazrul jayanti with an evening of music, recitation, and dance.

The show began with an inaugural chorus of Sangachhadhwam mantra blending into Tagore’s Anandaloke, followed by the Nazrulgeeti Tora shob jayadhwani kor. The singers were led by Bani Kundu.

Oishi Mukherjee dances at CA Block

“In today’s cosmopolitan world, we need to create occasions where our own heritage and culture are celebrated. Because these songs and poems are performed and recited, artistes learn them, discuss them, and often even read up more about them,” said CA Block ladies club president Nibedita Sengupta. The event was held by the club along with CA Block Citizens’ Association.

A poetry and musical presentation on Tagore’s works followed, with Rupa Dutta, Keya Bagchi and Saswati Sanyal reciting and a chorus singing. Among the singers, was Soma Pal, a marathon runner who had completed a 7km run that morning before taking the stage for the show in the evening.

Rupa Dutta also recited Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Kandari Hushiar, written as a wake-up call to leaders of the Indian independence movement, urging them to navigate through the stormy seas of communal divide. “I chose this poem as this issue is being discussed even today. It shows that as a society we really haven’t progressed much,” she said.

One of the singers, Mamata Dutta, noted that Rabindrasangeet often dominates such celebrations. “It’s because Nazrulgeeti often requires a stronger classical foundation. I myself used to perform Nazrulgeeti at this very event, but with age, Rabindrasangeet is less demanding on the voice.”

But another singer, Ujjwala Roy, said they were planning an exclusive geetialekhya on Nazrul next year.

The children’s segment, conducted by music teacher Anushree Mukherjee, had kids singing Nazrul’s songs. “Yes, Nazrulgeeti can be challenging, but I selected children’s songs, and they practised a lot,” she said before Aindri Mallick, Rudrani Sur, Aryan Ghosh, and Saranya Dey sang Projapoti and Rum jhum. Oishi Mukherjee of Class II danced to Phule phule, and the kids’ section was accompanied by narration from Priya Mukherjee.

“We meet on the first Wednesday of every month and choose themes for our gatherings so that the discussions are meaningful and add value to our lives. We celebrate festivals and special occasions together, and Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti is one of our most-awaited events,” said The Keya Bagchi, who anchored the event.

CG Block

“Not only are we celebrating Rabindra-Nazrul jayanti today, but we are doing so on World Music Day,” reminded Sudeshna Basak while anchoring the event at the CG Block community hall. “We usually celebrate this earlier in the year, but this time the dates worked to our advantage, allowing us to enjoy all three occasions together.”

CA Block Women perform in chorus in CG Block. Brinda Sarkar

And enjoy they did. The evening opened with a chorus of Tagore’s Akash jure shuninu oi baje, led by music teacher Tania Nandy, who also sang the Nazrulgeeti Namo Namo Bangladesh Namo.

Another musical segment explored the works of the two bards in portraying nature. “We did not simply present the songs one after another but juxtaposed compositions to show how they interpreted the same subject differently,” said Anannya Nag, who scripted the segment.

For instance, Tagore’s Ogo nodi apon bege and Nazrul’s Mora jhonjhar moton udan both describe rivers, but the first was a peaceful meditation and the second a thunderous celebration of untamed, collective power. Again, Tagore’s poem Oi ashe oi ati bhairab horoshe and Nazrul’s Rumjhum had the first projecting monsoon as a grand, cosmic ritual, while the second transformed that same rain into a rhythmic, romantic dance of anklets.

Children took part too. Anisha Mallik of Class V sang Megher kole rod hesechhe while Ryka Ray of Class III danced along. Class XI student Enakshi Chanda presented the Nazrulgeeti Mlan aloke futli keno.

Outgoing block president Madan Kumar Chaturvedi pointed out that the celebration also coincided with World Yoga Day. “Yoga signifies the union of the mind, body and spirit, and music is a great medium to achieve such a harmony,” he said.

The show featured solo performances like Krishna Chatterjee on vocals, and before that Group Captain (retd) Tapas Kumar Ray on harmonica. “I’m 82, and I still practise for an hour every day. Playing the harmonica requires lung power, much of which I lost during my hospitalisation with covid. But I love playing and uploading my recordings on YouTube,” he said before beginning songs like Jodi tor dak shune and Khelechhe jalodebi with karaoke accompaniment.

“We have a talented group of cultural performers in the block who eagerly wait for this celebration every year,” said outgoing block secretary Subhajit Basak. “We are glad to host them.”

saltlake@abp.in