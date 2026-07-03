MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 July 2026

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation head to helm NKDA, Sec V as well

The 2017 batch IAS officer, who was the additional district magistrate of Purulia, was appointed at BMC on May 22

Our Correspondent Published 03.07.26, 11:04 AM
Full plate: Ravi Agarwal

Full plate: Ravi Agarwal Stock Photographer

Ravi Agarwal, the commissioner of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been given additional responsibility of New Town, Sector V and Sector VI.

The 2017 batch IAS officer, who was the additional district magistrate of Purulia, was appointed at BMC on May 22. On June 6, he became the administrator of the civic body once the last board of councillors was dissolved following the resignation of mayor Krishna Chakraborty.

ADVERTISEMENT

His new responsibility as chief executive officer of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), was announced just a month later, on June 22. He took charge at NKDA Bhawan from the special secretary of urban development and municipal affairs, Papia Ghosh Roy Chowdhury, who was holding NKDA on an additional charge.

Agarwal has also been given charge of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority, which administers Sector V, and Sector VI Industrial Township Authority, which is the Bantala Leather Complex area. The administrative headquarters of both are at Nabadiganta Bhavan in
Sector V.

RELATED TOPICS

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Salt Lake Salt Lake Sector V
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ten days after Seychelles visit, PM Modi to make first official New Zealand trip next week

This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in 40 years
K C Venugopal
Quote left Quote right

In some BJP-ruled states, it is Adani's decisions that prevail. But Kerala is not like that

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT