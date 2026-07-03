Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation head to helm NKDA, Sec V as well

Ravi Agarwal, the commissioner of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been given additional responsibility of New Town, Sector V and Sector VI.

The 2017 batch IAS officer, who was the additional district magistrate of Purulia, was appointed at BMC on May 22. On June 6, he became the administrator of the civic body once the last board of councillors was dissolved following the resignation of mayor Krishna Chakraborty.

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His new responsibility as chief executive officer of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), was announced just a month later, on June 22. He took charge at NKDA Bhawan from the special secretary of urban development and municipal affairs, Papia Ghosh Roy Chowdhury, who was holding NKDA on an additional charge.

Agarwal has also been given charge of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority, which administers Sector V, and Sector VI Industrial Township Authority, which is the Bantala Leather Complex area. The administrative headquarters of both are at Nabadiganta Bhavan in

Sector V.