Attack probe initiated against three TMC leaders following complaints of brother of slain BJP worker

Police have initiated a probe against Trinamool Congress leaders Paresh Pal, Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh after Biswajit Sarkar, brother of slain BJP worker Avijit Sarkar, lodged a police complaint on Thursday alleging that three workers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) tried to kill him at the behest of these three.

On Thursday, Biswajit alleged three KMC workers tried to murder him in the guise of trimming branches of a tree near his house on Girish Vidya Ratna Lane near Rajabazar.

In his police complaint, Biswajit alleged that one of the KMC workers who attacked him said that Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh had sent them to murder him.

“He even mentioned the name of Trinamool leader Paresh Pal,” Biswajit wrote in his complaint.

Pal, Samaddar and Ghosh, have been named in the CBI’s supplementary charge sheet in the Avijit Sarkar murder case. Avijit was allegedly murdered during the 2021 post-poll violence.

One of the workers, named Basu, said Swapanda and Papiyadi wanted him dead, Biswajit mentioned in his police complaint.

“Two workers then sprang on me, armed with choppers. I started bleeding from my nose. They hit me on my head and my arms,” he wrote in Bengali.

Biswajit said the trouble started around 3.30pm, when some KMC workers began trimming a tree adjacent to his house.

“An investigation has been initiated based on the complaint. We will speak to Biswajit Sarkar after our preliminary probe. A similar probe will also be carried out against him based on a counter-complaint of alleged assault by three KMC workers,” a senior officer of the eastern suburban division of Kolkata Police said.

In their complaint, the KMC workers alleged that Biswajit thrashed them following a heated altercation after an electrical wire snapped while they were trimming a tree.

Biswajit’s complaint on Thursday came within a week of the city sessions court remanding a retired assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police, a serving inspector, and a home guard in jail custody after they were named in a CBI supplementary chargesheet.

On Friday, Justice Suvra Ghosh of Calcutta High Court refused to hear the bail petitions filed by inspector Ratna Sarkar and home guard Dipankar Debnath.

“The hearing will take time. I will not be available for the next two weeks. So I am sending the petitions to the Chief Justice to assign the petitions for hearing to any other Court,” Justice Ghosh said.

Appearing for the state, advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay prayed for interim bail for the duo, which the judge turned down.

During the brief hearing, Justice Suvra Ghosh asked the CBI counsel, Mayukh Mukherjee, why his client had taken more than three years to include the names of the police personnel from the Narkeldanga in the chargesheet for the alleged murder of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar.

Mukherjee said that the state police had delayed handing over all documents related to the case to the CBI even after the high court’s directive to do so.