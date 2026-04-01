With rainy spell fading, Met office warns of a hot week ahead

Tuesday did not feel like it was leading to the first summer month.

Intermittent showers that began on Monday night continued into the morning in some parts. Gusts of cool winds preceded and accompanied the showers.

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But the rainy spell is on its way out for now, and the Met office has warned of a hot week ahead. By the weekend, the day temperature may rise to 37 degrees, said a Met

official.

The run-up to summer has been reasonably pleasant so far. The city and neighbouring districts have received three spells of thunderstorms in just about a week.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 28.7° Celsius, six notches below normal. The maximum temperature was 32.5° Celsius on Monday.

Even 32.5 was below normal, but coupled with high humidity, it felt taxing until gusts of cool wind lowered the temperature at night.

Light showers were reported from across the city on Tuesday.

The Met office recorded around 10mm of rain in Alipore between 8.30am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday. The flow of the winds abated gradually, but the overcast conditions persisted into the morning.

Met officials said thunderstorms were reported from across the state on Monday night.

On Tuesday evening, districts like Purulia, Murshidabad and Birbhum witnessed thunderstorms. The clouds were moving west to east, said Met officials.

“The thunderclouds are the last for this spell of rain and winds. From Wednesday afternoon, the rain is expected to dry up. In Alipore, the maximum temperature may reach 33° Celsius by Thursday and 37° Celsius by Saturday. The districts will be hotter.”

“Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Bengal from April 2 to 4,” a Met bulletin said.

The bulletin said: “A trough runs from an upper air cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh to Manipur across Bihar, south sub-Himalayan Bengal, north Bangladesh, Meghalaya and southeast Assam at 0.9km above mean sea level.”

The system caused wind patterns favourable for the wet spell while injecting moisture from the Bay. But it will weaken by Wednesday, the Met office said.