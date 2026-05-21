Trump, Netanyahu hold tense talks over Iran war and peace proposal: Report

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a tense phone conversation over the future of the Iran conflict, with Washington pushing for a negotiated settlement while Israel favours renewed military action, according to US media reports.

After Tuesday’s call with Trump, Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire”, US media outlet Axios reported on Wednesday, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister was keen on the resumption of strikes to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

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Trump on Sunday said he had put-off strikes on Iran, planned for Tuesday, following a request from Arab nations including Qatar and the UAE.

A revised peace memo was drafted by Qatar and Pakistan with input from the other regional mediators to try to bridge the gaps between the US and Iran, Axios reported, quoting sources.

Netanyahu remains deeply sceptical about the negotiations and wants the war to resume in order to further weaken Iran’s military and critical infrastructure.

Trump, however, has repeatedly maintained that a deal remains possible, while also warning that military action could resume if talks fail.

"The only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they gonna be signing a document. Let's see what happens," he said on Wednesday at the Coast Guard Academy.

Later on Wednesday, Trump said the US and Iran were "right on the borderline" between reaching a deal and resuming the war.

"It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers — it would have to be a complete 100 per cent good answers," Trump told reporters after he returned to Washington from the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

There is a strong desire within the upper ranks of the Israeli government for renewed military action, CNN reported, quoting an Israeli source, alongside growing frustration that Trump is continuing to allow what Israeli officials describe as Iran’s diplomatic foot-dragging.

Trump also said Netanyahu "will do whatever I want him to do" on Iran, though he added that they shared a good relationship.

Iran has confirmed it is reviewing an updated proposal, but has not yet indicated any flexibility.

Iran's foreign ministry said Wednesday that negotiations were ongoing "based on Iran's 14-point proposal," and that Pakistan's interior minister was in Tehran to assist mediation efforts.

Trump told Netanyahu that mediators were working on a "letter of intent" that both the US and Iran would sign to formally end the war and begin a 30-day negotiation period on issues including Iran’s nuclear programme and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a US source briefed on the call told Axios.