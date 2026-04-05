West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ forum seeks justice, files FIR in actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee 's death

The West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum on Saturday lodged an FIR against the directors of the company producing the serial Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was shooting for at the time of his death.

The FIR, filed at Regent Park police station, names the directors of Magic Moments Motion Picture and charges them with criminal conspiracy, causing death by rash and negligent acts, and providing false information, said Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police.

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The complaint, filed by actor Santilal Mukherjee, general secretary of the forum, lists “Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay and others” as accused. Santilal was accompanied by Rahul’s wife Priyanka Sarkar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srijit Mukherji and other industry veterans.

Police sources said it was a zero FIR, which will be transferred to the police station under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred. A zero FIR allows a complaint to be lodged at any police station, regardless of where the alleged offence happened, and is then forwarded to the appropriate jurisdiction for investigation.

Rahul is believed to have died while trying to save a woman co-actor who slipped into a depression on an uneven Talsari beach in Odisha during a shoot on Sunday afternoon.

His post-mortem revealed that his lungs were filled with a large quantity of sand and saline water. While the co-actor was quickly rescued, it took time to pull Rahul out.

The 42-year-old actor, writer and podcast host was rushed to Digha State General Hospital, 11km from Talsari, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The production house has denied allegations of negligence, stating that it had permission for the shoot.

On Saturday evening, actors, technicians, producers and exhibitors held a rally demanding “justice for Rahul”. Participants, wearing black badges, walked around 1.5km from the Technicians’ Studio to Raha Studio near MR Bangur Hospital.

“By seeking justice, we are seeking truth. We want to know what happened,” said actor-director Arindam Sil.