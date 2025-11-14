Voice to the voiceless: Awards for films with kindness towards animals to be held in Calcutta on Dec 20

The inaugural edition of an awards ceremony that aims to give voice to the voiceless in cinema will be held in the city on December 20.

The CineKind Awards is a collaboration between the Film Federation of India (FFI) and People for Animals (PFA), an NGO that works to rescue, protect, and rehabilitate animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For decades, cinema in India has shown us heroic journeys, epic sagas and emotional dramas. But one important story has been left behind: the story of kindness — especially kindness towards animals and the natural world. CineKind was born to fill that gap. It is built on the belief that films don’t just entertain — they can shape how we live and how we care for each other and for our planet,” said a concept note from the organisers.

Globally, the main Hollywood award for animal performances was the PATSY Award (Picture Animal Top Star of the Year), presented by the American Humane Association from 1951 to 1984. In recent years, Peta has honoured animal-friendly films and actors with its annual Oscats.

The CineKind initiative was formally announced at a news conference in Delhi on Thursday. Among those present was Maneka Gandhi, chairperson of PFA.

“When we watch a film, we laugh, we cry — we live the story. But imagine a story that asks: What about the voiceless? What about the creatures who share this world but cannot speak for themselves? With CineKind, we want to shine a light on those stories. Every picture, every scene that honours kindness matters,” Maneka said.

The awards will feature 10 categories, each reflecting a different way to embrace compassion in storytelling. An eight-member jury comprising actors, directors, and writers will select the winners. Each award will be represented by a specially designed sculpture created by artist Paresh Maity.

According to the organisers, the initiative aligns with FFI’s broader mission to encourage “stories with heart”.

“Films have an unmatched reach. They stir emotions, challenge beliefs, and spark change. With CineKind, we are saying that kindness should be as celebrated on screen as any action or drama,” said Firdausul Hasan, president of FFI. “This isn’t just an award ceremony; it’s a movement to change how we tell stories — and how we live.”