Visa delays choke patient flow from Bangladesh, healthcare in jeopardised state

For more than six months, Ehsaan Habib has been trying to secure a medical visa for his son’s critical follow-up surgery. The one-year-nine-month-old boy from Bangladesh underwent life-saving surgery for a congenital skull disorder in Calcutta and desperately needs to return for monitoring.

Habib’s struggle reflects a broader crisis affecting countless Bangladeshi families seeking medical treatment in India. Visa restrictions implemented following political turmoil in Bangladesh have created a bottleneck that’s devastating both patients and Calcutta’s medical tourism industry.

Young Ridwan Habib Ilham was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare condition where skull bones fuse prematurely, restricting brain growth and causing abnormal head shape. After undergoing life-saving surgery at a private hospital in the city last year, he returned for a follow-up in late 2024.

“We need to take him to Calcutta for a check-up and get an MRI. But we are not getting the visa,” said Ehsaan, his father. The family submitted documents to the Indian high commission in Dhaka in March, expecting a response within a week. Six months later, they’re still waiting.

“They said after one week we would receive a phone call, but since then there has been no word from the high commission,” said a family member. “Ridwan’s follow-up is due for more than six months.”

Strain on system

The visa delays have created a cascade of problems throughout Bangladesh’s healthcare referral system. Patients seeking treatment abroad for the first time must be referred by local doctors, but many Bangladeshi physicians are now refusing to provide referrals for India-bound patients.

“In many cases, the doctors are not referring the patients when they say they want to go to India for treatment,” said a Bangladeshi national who requested anonymity.

Those lucky enough to receive visas recognise their fortune. Basudeb Saha, a 68-year-old retired government employee from Naogaon, managed to reach RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences for cardiac treatment. “I had no problem getting the visa. But people told me I am extremely lucky,” he said. “There are many I know who are trying for months but not getting the medical visa.”

Patient decline

The impact on Calcutta’s medical institutions has been severe. At RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Mukundapur, Bangladeshi outpatients dropped from 6,500 monthly visits last year to just 1,800 currently, a 75 per cent decline.

“Over the past year, Bangladeshi patients coming to the hospital have dipped by 75 per cent when comparing June 2024 numbers to June 2025,” said R. Venkatesh, group COO of Narayana Health, which operates the Mukundapur facility. “It is unfortunate that they are unable to avail of the best level of care that they used to get with us in India.”

Peerless Hospital tells a similar story. “We are having around 30 patients from Bangladesh every day. The number used to be nearly 200 a year back,” said Sudipta Mitra, the hospital’s chief executive. “Only a few are getting new visas for treatment.”

Aviation hit

The reduced patient flow has significantly impacted Calcutta’s international air travel. Airport officials report that international departure passengers dropped from 98,687 in June 2024 to 86,085 in June 2025 — a 12.8% decline. International arrivals fell even more sharply, down 15.6%.

“The decline in the number of passengers from Bangladesh is the main cause for the dip,” said an airport official.

Airlines have responded by slashing services. Novoair, a Dhaka-based carrier, has stopped all flights to Calcutta. Biman Bangladesh reduced its monthly flights from 120 in June 2024 to just 62 this June. US Bangla Airlines cut service most dramatically, from 150 flights last June to only 24 in June 2025.

“We had three daily flights to Calcutta. Now we have three flights a week. The flights between Calcutta and Chittagong have been stopped,” said a US Bangla official. The airline now operates small 72-seater aircraft that are barely 50-60 per cent occupied.

Economic impact

The reduced Bangladeshi footfall has devastated businesses across central Calcutta that depend on medical tourists. Hoteliers, currency exchangers, garment traders, travel operators, and restaurateurs in areas like Free School Street, Marquis Street, Sudder Street, New Market, and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road are struggling to survive.

“Many had to shut down business. Others are on the verge of closing down,” said Manotosh Saha, president of the Free School Street Traders’ Association and member of the Calcutta Hotel Association.

Saha operates two guest houses with 24 rooms. A year ago, 80 per cent of rooms were occupied; now, only three to four rooms have guests.

The crisis began during the political upheaval in Bangladesh starting in July 2024, which led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Bangladeshi visitor numbers plummeted to zero during the height of the turmoil and have only slightly recovered since.

On Thursday, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar addressed the visa situation, stating that the government continues issuing visas to Bangladeshi nationals. When asked about medical visas specifically, Jaishankar said: “We have been issuing visas to Bangladesh for various reasons, various travels — medical emergencies included — students. We are issuing substantial visas.”

However, the ground reality suggests significant barriers remain for Bangladeshi nationals seeking medical treatment in India, with families like the Habibs still waiting for life-saving follow-up care while navigating an increasingly complex visa process.