Ensure smooth traffic movement on July 21, state administration ordered by high court

The high court on Thursday asked the state administration to ensure traffic movement was not “disturbed” because of the Trinamool Congress’s Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21.

During the hearing, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said a political party should not select a road to hold meetings.

“How long will the common people have to suffer because of rallies encroaching on thoroughfares? This court does not want to issue any strict directive right now, but the state administration will have to ensure that the movement of traffic is not disturbed on that day,” Justice Ghosh said while hearing a petition by a section of lawyers.

The petitioners sought an order, seeking the state to make arrangements so that traffic movement would not be disrupted during the day.

Justice Ghosh said: “The time has come to think. These rallies can be held at places like the Shaheed Minar Maidan. Why organise a rally by encroaching on a busy road? The state administration should realise the problems of the common people.”

Every year, traffic curbs are imposed on a major portion of central Calcutta for the July 21 rally, which begins around noon. But central Calcutta comes to a standstill at least two hours before that. The rally ends around 4pm. Traffic congestion stays on for a while after the rally ends.

July 21 of the previous year fell on a Sunday. Major thoroughfares were cleared within an hour after the rally.

“It is a fundamental right of the organisers to hold a rally. At the same time, common people also have the right to move freely,” said Shamim Ahmed, the counsel appearing for the petitioners.

“How does the police control the city roads during Durga Puja when lakhs of people gather? Indeed, the police control the road and take steps to keep the vehicular traffic moving,” Justice Ghosh said in open court.

The state advocate-general, Kishore Datta, said: “When the President and Prime Ministers visit the city, the police manage the roads by taking proper steps.”

“The petitioners know everything. Different parties hold rallies on the road, and the police manage traffic. This case has been lodged with vested political interest,” the advocate-general said.

Shamim countered by saying that they “were not against holding rallies on roads”.

“We just seek an order so the people’s right to move freely is protected,” he said.

The judge said: “At this stage, the court is not issuing any order”.

“I may issue an order on traffic control tomorrow (Friday),” he added.