Molestation cuffs on one

A woman was allegedly molested near Karunamoyee when she was returning home in FD Block from her Sector V office on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested a person from Lake Town on Thursday. He was identified as Raja Mandal, a flower seller.

"I got off a bus at Karunamoyee and was walking towards my house when a man came from behind, held me and ran away," the woman said. "I chased him for some distance but he fled on his motorbike. I called my husband and we went to police to file a complaint."

The police scanned CCTV footage in the area that showed a man driving away from the spot. "We identified Mandal and arrested him," an officer of Bidhannager Police Commissionerate said. "We have seized the motorcycle."