Doctors push for forensic nurses

The presence of forensic nurses — trained in procedures such as the collection and preservation of samples for medico-legal cases or counselling of sexual assault victims — would benefit hospitals in many such cases, doctors said.

“In any kind of medico-legal case, forensic nurses play an important role,” Saurabh Chattopadhyay, head of the department, forensic medicine and toxicology, NRS Medical College and Hospital said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day programme titled Leading the Way: Forensic Nursing in Healthcare Settings, organised by the Priyamvada Birla Institute of Nursing — a unit of Belle Vue Clinic — he said: “A victim can open up to a nurse more easily than to a male doctor...,”

NRS hospital, a few months back, applied to Swasthya Bhawan for two nurses in the forensic department, he said. “We are facing problems because female attendants are required during the examination of victims.”

Rina Das, associate professor, department of forensic medicine and toxicology, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said there are no forensic nurses at present in the hospital.

“When a sexual assault victim comes for examination, she is anxious and also ashamed of what has happened. If somebody is there to console her, she will be able to open up,” said Das.