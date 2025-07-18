Three people acquitted by high court in trolley bag murder case of May 20, 2014

The high court on Thursday acquitted a husband and his alleged accomplices, sentenced to death for the murder of his wife 11 years ago. The woman's dismembered body was found in a trolley bag at Sealdah station.

The division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Mohammad Shabbar Rashidi lifted the capital punishment announced by a lower court in Sealdah in 2019. The prosecution failed to prove the involvement of any of the three persons convicted in the case, the court said while setting them free.

The crime was reported on May 20, 2014. A red trolley, a bedding rolled into a red quilt and a school bag were found at the Sealdah station parking lot.

A woman’s beheaded torso was found inside the bedding. The head and the limbs were found in the trolley bag. The school bag contained dresses.

A cash memo found inside the trolley bag helped the police identify the victim as Jayanti Deb, a woman separated from her husband and daughter over discord.

Surajit Deb, the victim’s husband, his alleged paramour Lipika Poddar, and another man named Sanjay Biswas were arrested and later convicted.

Deb’s lawyer Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee said nothing could bring back the years his client has lost.