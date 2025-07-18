'Assault, threats' and 'molestation' of woman in 30s at Sulekha crossing tea stall

A woman in her 30s was allegedly assaulted, molested and threatened at a tea stall at the Sulekha crossing in Jadavpur early on Thursday.

The woman said she was returning home from Garia with her friends after a shoot for a web series when they stopped to have tea around 3am. Some men in a car stopped nearby. "Initially, they were passing lewd remarks from inside the car. Then, two out of the three men stepped out and started abusing me. When my friends protested, they attacked me," the woman said. The men allegedly assaulted and molested her.

"They threatened me, saying they would pour acid on me and shoot me," she said.

A police patrol van was nearby. "The men spotted the van and one of them told me that even if he were arrested, he would be out (on bail) the next day. 'Who will protect you then?' he asked," the woman told Metro.

"I was shocked and terrified, but decided to file an FIR."

Police drew up a case of outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The woman alleged that the cops were initially reluctant to file an FIR. Police refuted the charge.

Investigators said a case had also been drawn up against the woman's friends after the accused filed a counter-complaint.