US entry a 'privilege', Trump administration wants to be 'selective', says an immigration expert

A stay in the US is a “privilege” and the Donald Trump administration

wants to be “selective” about who enters the country, an immigration expert and government adviser told a virtual meeting on Wednesday amid growing concerns among students as new restrictions threaten their academic plans in the US.

“Coming to the US is a privilege. One million immigrants are coming in every year. Many more want to come in. We are proud of our country. We want to be selective

about who enters our country. If you come, you have to come legally,” said Michael Hough, director of Federal Relations for NumbersUSA, a non-profit, non-partisan organisation that advocates for immigration reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session was organised by the US missions in Vietnam and India for a “better understanding of the economics and public policies behind enhanced US border security measures, changes in US immigration policy, and the risks of illegal migration.”

On Wednesday, Hough was asked to give some “practical advice” to young people who consider the US a “dream destination” and students concerned about changes in the US visa policies.

“There is no change in the legal immigration policy. The student visa requirements, the number of people allowed, and the categories in place. These things are for the Congress to change. The Donald Trump administration cannot change that. What the Trump administration is doing is more vigorous scrutiny of the visa applications,” said Hough, who works closely with federal officials, policymakers, and other stakeholders to advocate for “sensible immigration policy”.

What Hough said would fail to assuage the growing anxiety among students aspiring for higher studies in the US.

“We are advocating for changes (in the legal immigration system), but it has to be done by the Congress. It is a longer process,” Hough said.

The Trump administration has reportedly ordered a halt to new student visa interviews as it considers requiring foreign students to undergo social media vetting as part of their application to study in the US.

This newspaper has reported how students aspiring to study in the US, many of whom have already received offers from American universities, are growing anxious as new restrictions threaten their plans.

Every year, students from the city’s most reputable schools head to the US for undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The country boasts what is arguably the best research infrastructure and some of the most lucrative internships and jobs. Having toiled for a long time to realise that dream, the fresh curbs have hit the students hard just when they were at the threshold of joining the institute of their choice.

According to a cable obtained by the digital newspaper Politico, the US administration is telling US embassies and consular offices to halt scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants. The cable, dated May 27, is signed by the secretary of state Marco Rubio. Visa applicants have been asked to provide social media account information on forms since 2019.

The decision is in keeping with the Trump administration’s vow to place stringent checks on who enters the United States.

The timing of the order compounds the stress for students, especially for undergraduate aspirants. ISC and CBSE students have finished exams and received their results.

On Wednesday, Hough spoke at length on how illegal immigration skyrocketed during the tenure of President Joe Biden.

“Fifteen million people came into the US illegally during the Biden administration,” said Hough, a veteran of the US Air Force who previously served as chief of staff for Republican Congressman Alex Mooney.

A majority of Americans wanted the government to curb illegal immigration, and it was a decisive factor in Trump’s landslide election victory, he said.