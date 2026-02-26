Two held for Park Circus gun violence: Youth fired at over old enmity, say police

Two men, including the prime accused, who allegedly shot at a youth in Park Circus over a petty dispute on Tuesday, were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Arshad, alias Salman, and Mohammad Anwar. Both are residents of 2C, Tiljala Road.

“They were arrested at 2.55am on Wednesday from No. 2 Rail Gate rickshaw stand in Park Circus while they were trying to escape,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

One country-made improvised pistol and one magazine with two live cartridges were found in Salman’s possession.

An altercation over a child allegedly stealing a bottle of cold drink from a grocery shop led to an incident of firing at Park Circus early on Tuesday morning, leaving one injured with multiple bullet wounds.

Mohammad Niaz, a 23-year-old man who lives in the same neighbourhood on Tiljala Road, sustained at least two bullet injuries in his legs. He is recuperating at the SSKM Hospital.

The police said Salman has a previous criminal record and had an old enmity with Niaz that had fuelled the attack.

The incident occurred near Don Bosco School, Park Circus.

People in the locality said that the argument began with a child allegedly stealing a bottle of cold drink from a grocery shop. When a group of men, led by Salman, started to scold the child, Niaz tried to defend him.

“Salman started to threaten Niaz. An altercation followed. This happened on Monday evening,” said a resident of the neighbourhood.

The argument subsided. A few hours later, early on Tuesday morning around 1.30am, Salman and his men allegedly returned to the spot on motorcycles and started to look for Niaz, the police said.

Salman's men overpowered Niaz after he stepped out of his house.

Multiple rounds of bullets were fired, two of which hit Niaz.

Salman and his associate have been booked under sections of attempt to murder and under sections of the Arms Act.