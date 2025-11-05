Two congregations of religious Sisters, Mary Ward’s institutes unite in Spain ceremony

Two congregations of religious Sisters — the Congregation of Jesus (CJ) and the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (IBVM-Loreto) — merged on Tuesday at a ceremony held in Loyola, Spain.

“The merged Congregation of Jesus, approximately 1,800 sisters worldwide, will continue to honour the legacy and charism of its foundress, Venerable Mary Ward,” the CJ said in a release.

The two branches of Mary Ward’s Institute are now canonically and legally united after the merger decree was publicly proclaimed during a special mass at the Basilica of Loyola.

In Calcutta, the Loreto institutions were under the IBVM. “The merger will not impact the names of the schools or the social sector organisations,” said a Loreto official in Calcutta.

Sister Monica Suchiang, provincial of the South Asia province, who lives in Calcutta, attended the ceremony in Spain.

“We rejoice to announce that Mary Ward’s Institute — the Sisters of the IBVM and the Sisters of the Congregation of Jesus — now stand united as one... With humility, hope and courage, we move forward, ready to be instruments of peace, justice and freedom in today’s world. May this new beginning deepen our willingness to do God’s will and strengthen us to carry Mary Ward’s vision into the future, bringing Christ’s truth, compassion and justice to places where hope is most needed,” said Sister Suchiang.

Sister Carmel Swords, CJ, former institute leader of the IBVM, said: “In a fractured world, our members have freely chosen to become one congregation as a witness to Christ’s gospel message of peace and harmony... We believe that together we are stronger.”

Sister Veronica Fuhrmann, CJ, General Superior of the Congregatio Jesu, said: “We are happy that we can finally fulfil Mary Ward’s dream of a united congregation of women religious with the same constitutions as those of the Society of Jesus.”