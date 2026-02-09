MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two children die at Kolkata’s Dr BC Roy hospital, families allege medical negligence

Relatives of the deceased children staged demonstrations on the hospital premises on Sunday, accusing doctors of failing to provide timely treatment

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 09.02.26, 04:52 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The deaths of two children at the state-run Dr BC Roy PG Institute of Paediatric Sciences in Kolkata sparked protests by grieving families, who alleged medical negligence by hospital authorities.

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby from New Town was taken to the hospital on Saturday with fever but was advised oral rehydration solution (ORS) and discharged, the father said.

"We were told to bring the baby back if the condition worsened. Even after the condition deteriorated, the child was sent back twice," he said.

"When we brought the baby again on Sunday afternoon, admission was refused, and the baby died while waiting on the hospital premises. We kept pleading for treatment, but no one listened," he added.

Relatives of the deceased children staged demonstrations on the hospital premises on Sunday, accusing doctors of failing to provide timely treatment. A scuffle broke out between protesters and police, though no complaint had been lodged till Sunday night, an official said.

A seven-year-old child from the Rajarhat area, who had been admitted with fever, cold and diarrhoea, also died on Sunday afternoon. The family alleged that while saline was administered, the child was not regularly monitored by doctors. Following the death, they staged a protest outside the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The institute’s principal, Dilip Pal, denied the allegations and said treatment protocols were followed.

"In cases of diarrhoea, doctors assess the patient's condition and often advise ORS. Not every patient requires admission," he said.

Police said the situation was later brought under control.

