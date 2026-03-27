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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

BJP gets 10 times more donations than rivals: ADR report flags funding gap

Analysis shows corporate donors dominate contributions, BJP tops with Rs 6074 crore while Congress and others trail; BSP reports zero donations above Rs 20000 threshold

Pheroze L. Vincent Published 27.03.26, 05:07 AM
BJP donations ADR report

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The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has pointed out that the BJP received more than 10 times the cumulative donations that India’s five other national parties received in the 2024-25 fiscal.

The ADR said that in its analysis of donations above 20,000 to national parties: "The donations declared by the BJP are more than 10 times the aggregate declared by the INC (Congress), AAP, CPM and NPEP for the same period (6,074.015 crore declared by the BJP against 574.54 crore declared by the remaining parties)…. The BSP declared that the party did not receive any donations above 20,000 during FY 2024-25, as it has been declaring for the past 19 years." NPEP refers to the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party in Meghalaya.

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Parties aren't required to reveal the source of donations below 20,000 in their accounts submitted to the Election Commission.

The report said: "Donations from corporates formed 94.13 per cent of total donations declared by the BJP. 112 donations from corporate/business sectors amounting to 383.86 crore were made to INC, while 2,357 individual donors donated 132.38 crore to the party. Donations from corporates formed 74.1 per cent of total donations declared by INC."

Top donors to parties are: Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of 2,180.71 crore to the BJP, and 216.33 crore to INC, 16.41 crore to AAP. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd donated 1 crore to the CPM. The NPEP received 35 lakh from Meghalaya Cement Limited.

In 2018, the CPM had demanded a ban on all corporate funding of elections. In the preceding financial year, too, the BJP got a lion’s share of donations.

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BJP ADR Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR) Congress
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