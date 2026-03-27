BJP gets 10 times more donations than rivals: ADR report flags funding gap

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has pointed out that the BJP received more than 10 times the cumulative donations that India’s five other national parties received in the 2024-25 fiscal.

The ADR said that in its analysis of donations above ₹20,000 to national parties: "The donations declared by the BJP are more than 10 times the aggregate declared by the INC (Congress), AAP, CPM and NPEP for the same period (₹6,074.015 crore declared by the BJP against ₹574.54 crore declared by the remaining parties)…. The BSP declared that the party did not receive any donations above ₹20,000 during FY 2024-25, as it has been declaring for the past 19 years." NPEP refers to the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party in Meghalaya.

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Parties aren't required to reveal the source of donations below ₹20,000 in their accounts submitted to the Election Commission.

The report said: "Donations from corporates formed 94.13 per cent of total donations declared by the BJP. 112 donations from corporate/business sectors amounting to ₹383.86 crore were made to INC, while 2,357 individual donors donated ₹132.38 crore to the party. Donations from corporates formed 74.1 per cent of total donations declared by INC."

Top donors to parties are: Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of ₹2,180.71 crore to the BJP, and ₹216.33 crore to INC, ₹16.41 crore to AAP. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd donated ₹1 crore to the CPM. The NPEP received ₹35 lakh from Meghalaya Cement Limited.

In 2018, the CPM had demanded a ban on all corporate funding of elections. In the preceding financial year, too, the BJP got a lion’s share of donations.