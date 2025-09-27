TTIS Choto Chokhe Boro Pujo: Young judges to pick five pujas

Talin Moitra, a Class VI student of South Point High School, is an avid pandal hopper. Every Durga Puja, he makes a wishlist but “ends up pandal hopping only one day.”

This year will be different for him, as he will be one of the 40 judges at TTIS Choto Chokhe Boro Pujo, powered by JIS Group and co-sponsored by admissiontree.in, on Saturday and Sunday.

“I am so excited to see the best pujas of Calcutta and even judge them. To me, the beauty of the idol is most important,” said Talin, who is also looking forward to making new friends.

Among the 40 young judges, the excitement is sky-high for the first-timers. There will be awards in five categories: Best Puja, Best Idol, Best Pandal, Best Innovative Puja, and Judges’ Choice. The young judges will shortlist the best five from the 50 pujas they visit.

On Saturday, the children will be divided into 10 to 12 routes for the judging.

Another first-time judge, Ayush Ray of Vivekananda Mission School, Joka, is thrilled to be selected by his school. “I am the school vice-captain. When I was chosen for the role, I jumped at the opportunity. Next year, it might not have been possible for me,” said the Class XI student.

A resident of Behala, Ayush usually visits pujas near his locality. “This time, I hope to explore a new area. To me, the ambience and the thoughtful message of a puja matter the most. I will definitely keep an eye on that,” he added.

Another Behala resident, Simple Sachika of Delhi Public School, Joka, is excited about the entire experience. “We usually stay indoors during Durga Puja. This time, I hope to make new friends and judge with them. I am sure it will be a learning experience,” said Simple, an art enthusiast. The Class XII student was also selected by her school.

“When my teachers offered me the opportunity, I jumped at it. As an art enthusiast, I want to learn from all the thematic pandals that artisans create. It will help me ideate in the future as well,” she said.

The children will be joined by a celebrity on the second day.

Tabashmi Barman, a Class IX student, has already started her countdown. She and her classmate Bhagyashree Paul are looking forward to interacting with the celebrity guest.

“I expect to make lots of lovely memories. There will be many students judging along with me. As a serious pandal hopper, I will look out for sustainable pujas and those with social messages. The cleanliness of the area is as important as the idol,” said Tabashmi, a student of National English School, VIP Road branch.