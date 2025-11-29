Trolled online, danseuse Dona Ganguly file police complaint highlighting body shaming

Danseuse Dona Ganguly has lodged a police complaint alleging body shaming by a particular page on Facebook. She also accused it of repeatedly posting “obscene” remarks on her since her troupe’s performance at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) earlier this month.

Dona, the wife of Cricket Association of Bengal president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, had initially reported the matter at Thakurpukur police station on Wednesday.

The case has now been taken over by the cyber cell of Kolkata Police at Lalbazar.

“According to the complaint, she had been subjected to repeated obscene remarks on social media by a particular page. A formal case has been initiated against an ‘unknown person’. An investigation has been started,” said a senior officer.

Police sources said the investigators will get in touch with the Facebook authorities and seek details about the profile that is running the page and is accused of making objectionable remarks.

Cyber trolling has become one of the most reported crimes to the police. Many social media users do not realise it is a crime. Many know it well and still do it.

“Trolling someone on social media or posting hate remarks or making objectionable comments against someone amounts to an offence punishable under the cyber laws,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

“Several times it has happened that the accused are summoned and asked why they posted such content, and often they have claimed ignorance about the offence,” the officer added.

Ignorance of the law does not make anyone less culpable for a crime the person has committed.

“We always encourage people to report a matter to the law agencies if they are being harassed or trolled online,” the officer said.

The police said no one had been arrested till Friday evening.