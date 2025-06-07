‘Tortured’ boy yet to be traced, accused mislead police with puzzling statements

A day after the arrest of the owner of a factory in Rabindranagar, accused of hanging a minor boy upside down and giving him electric shocks, police were yet to trace the young victim.

Officers of Diamond Harbour police district said Shahenshah was allegedly making misleading statements about the boy.

He claimed that the boy fled his factory shed on Monday itself, a police officer said.

However, during the analysis of the CCTV cameras located near the factory, police reportedly did not find anything that suggested the boy left the shed on Monday.

A team of officers of Rabindranagar police station carried out a search operation inside and around the factory where the boy was last seen.

The alleged incident happened a week ago, but it became public earlier this week when a video showing a young boy hanging upside down with a man giving him electric shocks became viral.

The boy and his elder brother, who are from Islampur, had come to Calcutta to work in the factory.

An alleged dispute between the family of the boys and Shahenshah allegedly led to the torture of the young boy, police sources said.

As the video was circulated, the boy’s family contacted Shahenshah and asked him to release the boy.

When Shahenshah did not let the boy go, police were informed. The family of the victim alleged that Shahenshah was demanding a ransom of ₹2 lakh for the release.

The elder brother of the victim, who also worked in the same factory, managed to flee captivity, but the younger one could not.

Shahenshah, his brother Firoze and an employee were arrested in Mumbai on

Thursday. Earlier, two others who were in the factory at the time of the crime were also arrested.