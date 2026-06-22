Monsoon showers sweep Kolkata, flood roads; Met predicts overcast sky and light rain

A sharp and intense spell of rain for nearly an hour around noon on Sunday flooded several parts of Calcutta and also toppled a tree on Chittaranjan Avenue that blocked a stretch of the road near E-mall for some time.

The Alipore weather office recorded 61.9mm of rain. Officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation said most of it fell between 11.30am and 1pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Calcutta stretches of roads near Sector V Metro railway station were also inundated in the rain.

Portions along the kerbs remained waterlogged for quite some time, especially on stretches of Syed Amir Ali Avenue.

A treet fell on Chittranjan Avenue near Chandni Chawk metro Station on Sunday afternoon. The Telegraph picture by Bishwarup Dutta.

A south Calcutta resident said stretches near Birla Mandir had shin-deep water along the kerbs.

In some areas, water spilt over from the kerbs onto pavements, forcing pedestrians to wade through them.

Sources said parts of Ballygunge Circular Road and Lovelock Place were also waterlogged.

KMC sources said that Ballygunge received 70mm of rain, Ultadanga received 62mm of rain, and Belgachia received 63mm of rain.

“There was water along the kerbs in some stretches, but we did not receive any complaint of any arterial road remaining waterlogged,” said a KMC official.

Around 1pm, a large tree was uprooted and fell across Chittaranjan Avenue, near E-mall — very close to Chandni Chowk Metro station.

The tree that stood on the pavement along the north-bound flank of the road was so tall and large that it blocked both flanks for some time.

Rescue teams of the state were immediately deployed to clear the road for traffic.

Celsius dips

The rain cooled the city. A woman who travelled between south Calcutta and Salt Lake in the afternoon said there was a cool breeze blowing after the rain.

The Met office said the maximum Temperature on Sunday was 33.7˚Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 27.7˚Celsius, 0.9 degrees above normal.

The weatherman forecast an overcast Monday. The forecast for Monday issued by the Met office said the sky will be “generally cloudy” with “light rain or thundershower very likely to occur”.

“Maximum and Minimum temperature most likely to be around 33˚Celsius and 25˚Celsius,” said the forecast.

A bulletin issued by the weather office said that light to moderate rain/thundershower was very likely to occur at many places over North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia, Howrah districts and at a few places over the other districts of south Bengal.

Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind reaching up to 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur at one or two places over North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia, Howrah districts of South Bengal, the bulletin said.