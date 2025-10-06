Techie found dead in New Town, decomposed body discovered from guest house

The decomposed body of an IT professional was found inside a guest house at New Town on Saturday night. Police said multiple strips of sleeping pills were found near the body.

Thirty-four-year-old Chandranath Mukherjee, who was from North 24-Parganas, had been missing since Thursday.

The police tracked the location of Mukherjee’s mobile phone and zeroed in on a guest house in New Town’s Gauranganagar, on Saturday.

However, when the police reached the guest house, a strong stench was emanating from inside the locked room, prompting them to break open the door.

After the door was broken, the man’s body was found

inside.

“We have learned that he has been missing since Thursday. A missing diary was lodged with Noapara police station. The police had started to track his location using his tower location,” said an officer Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Sources said the presence of sleeping pills made the cops suspect that this could be a

suicide.

However, the police said they would collect the CCTV footage from the nearest cameras to check if he met anyone in the last two days after he checked into the guest house.

Investigators said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of his death.

“Prima facie, we have not come across any foul play. But the exact cause of death would be clear only after the post-mortem report is obtained. We will also speak to his family to understand if he was under some kind of mental pressure,” said a senior officer to Bidhannagar police on Sunday.