TET 2023 results out; 6,754 qualify: No clarity when vacancies will be filled

The state primary education board published the results of a Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) held in December 2023 to shortlist candidates for primary school teacher jobs on Wednesday.

Of the 2,73,147 candidates who wrote the test a year and nine months ago, 6,754 cleared it.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews before being appointed as assistant teachers in government-aided primary schools (Classes I to V).

The examinees had protested on multiple occasions about the delay in result publication.

Asked about the delay, board president Gautam Paul said: “The results could not be published because the OBC reservation rules approved by the state government were pending approval before the Supreme Court.”

The apex court approved the reservation rules on August 22, 2025.

The board president could not say when the successful candidates would be called for interviews because the board had yet to get the vacancy figure from the education department.

The board has yet to hold the interviews for candidates who cleared the TET held in December 2022.

An education department official said 13,221 posts were vacant at the primary level.

“I have yet to get any vacancy figure formally from the department. Once I receive it, the interview process will be decided on,” the board president said.

A total of 6.19 lakh candidates took the TET 2022 examination, of which 1.50 lakh candidates qualified. The results of TET-2022 were published in February 2023.

“Thousands of posts are vacant in primary schools. But the pass percentage is poor,” said Swapan Mandal, the president of the West Bengal Teachers and Employees’ Association.

The board president said: “The pass percentage depends on the candidates’ performance. The board maintains transparency in the evaluation system. We had issued duplicate copies of OMR sheets to the candidates after the examination. The scanned images of the answer scripts of the successful candidates will be uploaded on the board’s website on Thursday.”

The board has already uploaded the final answer keys, based on which the scripts have been evaluated

There are 64 candidates between ranks of 1 and 10.

The corresponding figure for TET-2022 was 177.

The board did not hold the TET last year because it was unable to recruit teachers based on the tests held in 2022 and 2023.

Although the board published the results of TET 2023, there was no clarity on when the vacancies could be filled.