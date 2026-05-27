Suvendu Adhikari pushes police reforms, meets senior officers at headquarters in Lalbazar

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed his eagerness to modernise Kolkata Police during his maiden visit to the headquarters in Lalbazar on Tuesday and sought to know from senior officers what was needed to prepare the city police as a modern force, equipped to face future law-and-order challenges, sources said.

The interaction with senior officers revolved around several issues, including challenges faced by the force, such as the use of modern surveillance methods for security and shortage of manpower, the sources said.

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No senior officer wanted to speak officially about the discussions with the chief minister, who is also the state’s home minister.

Before heading to the meeting on the first floor of the headquarters with senior IPS officers, Suvendu stepped out of his convoy and waved at officers and staff waiting to catch a glimpse of him. Across buildings, faces poured out of balconies.

Devendra Prakash Singh, additional commissioner of police (I), received the chief minister along with his colleagues and escorted him to the first floor of the main building, where Suvendu met the officers.

“During the visit, Honourable Chief Minister interacted with police personnel and praised the unwavering commitment, dedication, and tireless service rendered by Kolkata Police in safeguarding the city and its citizens. He shared his valuable guidance and words of encouragement with the officers present,” the police shared on their social media page later on Tuesday.

“Marking his first official visit to Lalbazar after taking oath as the chief minister of West Bengal, the occasion held special significance for the force and served as a moment of inspiration and encouragement for all ranks,” the post added.

Several senior officers said Suvendu had set the tone for Kolkata Police when he visited the office of the deputy commissioner of the southeast division at Park Circus on May 18, a day after hundreds of protesters gathered there and hurled stones at the police. Several police personnel, including an assistant commissioner, were injured.

The demonstrators were protesting the use of giant earthmovers to demolish buildings without adequate notice.

“If you feel this is still the earlier government, if you feel the police’s hands will be tied, you are making a mistake,” Suvendu had said.

Tuesday’s visit would “embolden the entire force even more”, senior officers said.