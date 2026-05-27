‘Hindu insult’ case registered by Siliguri police against former chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Siliguri police have registered a case against former chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making “insulting and derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma”, following a complaint by a lawyer from the Jalpaiguri bench of Calcutta High Court.

Police sources said a case was drawn up at the cyber police station under sections relating to threatening a person with injury to body, reputation or property to cause alarm, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between groups.

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The case was registered on May 25.

Rinku Chatterjee Singh’s complaint states: “During a public gathering held on the occasion of a Muslim religious function, while delivering a speech, she allegedly referred to the ancient Sanatan Dharma as ‘ganda dharma’ and ‘dirty dharma’, thereby insulting and hurting the faith and sentiments of Hindu devotees.”

The complaint adds: “Further, during campaigning for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election, she allegedly stated that if a particular community attacked Hindus, ‘their 12 ta beje jabe’, implying that Hindus would face severe consequences. Such remarks allegedly created fear among members of the Hindu community and promoted social unrest, religious provocation, and communal disharmony with the intention of influencing voters through fear and intimidation.”