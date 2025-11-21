Sujit Bose’s son Samudra skips ED quiz regarding civic body recruitments, seeks fresh date

Fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose’s son Samudra has sought time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning related to the probe into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitments, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, the ED, probing the funds trail from alleged irregularities in municipal recruitments, sent summons to Bose’s family members.

Samudra was scheduled to visit the ED’s Salt Lake office on Thursday. Officials said he said he was caught up with pressing work and sought an alternative date.

Bose’s wife, Swarnali, skipped the summons earlier this week, citing personal reasons, and sought a fresh date.

Earlier this week, Bose’s son-in-law, Rahul Singh, and daughter Mohini, turned up at the ED office in Salt Lake and faced questions.

“We need to talk to the wife and son to clarify certain things that have emerged during the investigation into the transfer of funds. An alternate date will be fixed, and both of them will be informed soon,” a senior ED official said.

Last month, separate teams of ED officers visited Bose’s Salt Lake office, a restaurant reportedly owned by his son, the house of Nital Dutta, the vice-chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality and Bose’s close aide, and the houses of a chartered accountant and an auditor at Nagerbazar and Kankurgachi.

In January 2024, the central agency conducted a search and seizure operation at Bose’s house and questioned him for several hours.

The minister was the vice-chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality from 2010 to 2021, when around 250 people were allegedly illegally recruited to the civic body, the CBI said.

Both probe agencies, the ED and the CBI, are probing the irregularities in the civic recruitments.

The CBI and ED had earlier informed Calcutta High Court about a link between the cases related to the civic recruitments and the school recruitments.

Bose has maintained that the raids by the central agencies were politically motivated.