Students must understand the whys and hows of arithmetic, says feted mathematics teacher Anand Kumar

Students need to understand the whys and hows of mathematics instead of mugging up formulas, said feted mathematics teacher Anand Kumar.

Kumar, best known for Super 30, the coaching programme that helps students from economically disadvantaged families prepare for competitive examinations, was speaking on the opening day of the Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph present Education Symposium.

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"Mathematics is not tough. But what we do is expect children to learn by rote. We tell them the process (of solving a sum), but we don't tell them the why behind it," Kumar told the audience when asked how one needs to overcome the fear of math.

"When a formula is learnt by heart, a child applies it. But when new situations come, new questions, the child won't be able to solve, and then they start feeling the pressure. As the syllabus starts growing, the child starts to feel the pressure," he said.

If children are made to learn by rote, they gradually lose interest in the subject, Kumar said.

Kumar's journey inspired the Hindi film Super 30, in which Hrithik Roshan portrayed the mathematician.

During his 30-minute session, Kumar also spoke about the growing anxiety over artificial intelligence.

"With time, technology has evolved—from computers and the internet to AI. Intelligent people will make use of technology, but one cannot compromise on creativity," he said.

Kumar shared how his father believed in him and urged parents in the audience to "believe" in their children's abilities.

The symposium brought together students, heads of institutions and parents to discuss issues shaping the future of education.

Students participated in an inter-school Axiom quiz.

Of the six finalists, National High School, Hazra Road, finished third; Birla High School, second, and the winners were MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School.

On the second day of the two-day symposium, there would be a session by actor and cricket show host Mandira Bedi.

The symposium serves as a platform for students, universities and higher educational institutions to discuss changes and the way forward in the education sector.