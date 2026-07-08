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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 July 2026

One arrested for abusing 11-year-old child in Netajinagar

Police arrested a man following a complaint lodged at the Netajinagar police station

Kinsuk Basu Published 08.07.26, 07:48 AM
POCSO case child abuse arrest Netajinagar

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An 11-year-old child was allegedly molested and physically assaulted in Netajinagar on the southern fringes of the city on Tuesday.

Police arrested a man following a complaint lodged at the Netajinagar police station.

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“The accused is around 50. We have started a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso),” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The incident came to light when the mother went out to look for her missing daughter. She was found at a neighbour’s place.

The child told her mother that the “uncle” had abused her. The police said the accused was a former auto driver and known to the family.

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