Annapurna queries flood civic helpline, Agnimitra holds civic services phone-in

A phone-in programme on Tuesday, organised to hear complaints about civic services, turned into a forum for Annapurna Yojana applicants to complain about not receiving the monthly assistance.

Municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul took the calls during Mukhomukhi.

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She repeatedly told callers that the monthly assistance did not fall under her department and that they should approach their local panchayat or the block development officer (BDO).

“If you filled the forms, wait for some time. It is taking some time. It may have happened that some people have received the aid while others have not. If you are eligible for the aid, you will receive it,” she told a caller.

Women aged between 25 and 60 years and who meet the criteria will each receive ₹3,000 every month under the Annapurna Yojana.

Addressing another caller’s concerns, the minister said that it was not true that anyone with a house would not be eligible for Annapurna Yojana aid.

“Anyone who is not a citizen of the country will not get the aid. Those who pay income tax will not get it, but there is nothing that says that someone with a house will not get the aid,” she said.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had rolled out the Annapurna Yojana by transferring benefits to 1.10 crore women at a programme in Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

A caller from Durgapur also wanted to know about two other welfare schemes — widow pension and old-age pension.

Tuesday marked the debut of Mukhomukhi. Initial technical glitches delayed the programme.

Though planned only for the residents of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area, callers from across municipal areas in the state called.

There were calls from Bally, Durgapur, Maheshtala and New Town, among others.

A resident of Bhowanipore, in Ward 70 of the KMC, raised a grievance related to a thika tenancy matter.

“I apologise for the glitches today. A lot of time was wasted. We will have the next episode of Mukhomukhi on Thursday for residents of the Asansol Municipal Corporation area,” Agnimitra said.

“The programme will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week. I want to hear complaints of one municipal area on each of these days,” she said.

Agnimitra urged people to call her with any complaint related to urban areas and municipal services, or with any suggestions they have.