MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 July 2026

Bidhannagar police team interrogates Aroop Biswas for three hours in Messi case

Biswas arrived at Bidhannagar south police station around 10am, responding to a summons that was sent to him on Sunday. This was his third appearance before the police team

Kinsuk Basu Published 08.07.26, 07:29 AM
Aroop Biswas

Aroop Biswas File picture

A team from Bidhannagar police commissionerate interrogated former sports minister Aroop Biswas for three hours on Tuesday.

They have to submit a status report on the probe to Calcutta High Court by July 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biswas arrived at Bidhannagar south police station around 10am, responding to a summons that was sent to him on Sunday. This was his third appearance before the police team.

The former Tollygunge MLA left the police station around 1pm.

“His statements have been recorded,” an officer said

Bidhannagar police are investigating a case of alleged extortion and cheating against Biswas in connection with Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s event at the Salt Lake Stadium last year.

RELATED TOPICS

Messi In Kolkata Aroop Biswas Bidhannagar Police Police Interrogation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Meta says child exploitation has no place on its platforms after Centre's notice

Globally, last year alone, improvements to its technology led to automatic removal of more than 4 million suspicious accounts from Facebook and Instagram, on top of the 36 million pieces of content it removed for child exploitation, according to the social media company
File picture Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Stop blaming BMC alone for monsoon water-logging. Encroachments are our own creation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT