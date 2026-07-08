Bidhannagar police team interrogates Aroop Biswas for three hours in Messi case

A team from Bidhannagar police commissionerate interrogated former sports minister Aroop Biswas for three hours on Tuesday.

They have to submit a status report on the probe to Calcutta High Court by July 10.

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Biswas arrived at Bidhannagar south police station around 10am, responding to a summons that was sent to him on Sunday. This was his third appearance before the police team.

The former Tollygunge MLA left the police station around 1pm.

“His statements have been recorded,” an officer said

Bidhannagar police are investigating a case of alleged extortion and cheating against Biswas in connection with Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s event at the Salt Lake Stadium last year.