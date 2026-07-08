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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 July 2026

First-year undergraduate classes start early in government colleges ahead of autonomous institutions

The classes began after the first round of the centralised admission process. Two more rounds are to be held

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 08.07.26, 07:38 AM
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First-year undergraduate classes in government and government-aided colleges began on Tuesday, marking the earliest-ever start alongside — and in some cases ahead of — autonomous colleges.

The classes began after the first round of the centralised admission process. Two more rounds are to be held.

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College principals said the early start would help complete the syllabus on time and attract and retain bright students.

Last year, the state launched the centralised admission process on June 17, more than a month after the HS results were declared on May 7, while autonomous and minority colleges had begun admissions in early May.

“Classes after the first round of counselling started on August 29. This year, they began on July 7. Starting classes alongside, or even ahead of, autonomous colleges will be a huge help in completing the syllabus,” a college principal said.

This year, the admission process began on May 18, days after the HS results were out.

Among the autonomous institutions, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur, started undergraduate classes on Tuesday. St Xavier’s College, Park Street, and Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara, will begin classes on July 9.

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