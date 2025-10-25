SSKM horror: Government hospital security failures laid bare again, negligence at peak

From doctors to Group D staff, almost no one wears an identity card in government hospitals. There is hardly any quality control of security personnel selected for hospitals, and supervision of security staff on duty is minimal.

The rape of a 13-year-old girl at SSKM Hospital on Wednesday, allegedly by a Group D staff from NRS Medical College and Hospital, who should not have been inside SSKM, once again exposed the lapses in security at government hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several officials from government medical colleges and doctors said that measures like installing more CCTVs were undertaken after junior doctors’ protests last year, following the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. However, major security lapses continue to persist.

Metro spoke with doctors, administrators from several government medical colleges, and state health department officials to identify gaps in hospital security systems.

Lax ID checks

All employees in a government hospital are required to display their identity cards while entering a ward or building, but few comply, said a senior official of a state-run medical college in the city.

Not displaying ID cards makes it difficult for gatekeepers to distinguish employees from outsiders.

“The possibility of an outsider sneaking in increases in such a scenario,” admitted doctors and administrators.

A doctor at a medical college said that when gatekeepers stop an employee, the person often just claims to be hospital staff, and security personnel let them through. “They don’t ask for the ID card,” the doctor said.

“Ideally, everyone should wear their ID — doctors, nurses, technicians, group D staff, and cleaners,” said the principal of a medical college.

“It is a matter of discipline. Displaying the ID helps security guards quickly identify anyone without a card and stop them. It also deters intruders,” said a senior official of a medical college.

Family members of patients are not allowed inside wards beyond visiting hours. Visitor cards must be shown to security guards to gain access.

Despite this, a child patient was raped at the state’s premier hospital, SSKM, by a man who should not have been allowed inside.

Amit Mallick, a contractual employee at NRS Medical College and Hospital, was arrested on Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting the teenage patient, who was at SSKM with her parents. The fact that Mallick gained access to SSKM, despite not working there, raises questions about gaps in access control.

A senior state health department official said a standing order has long required all government hospital employees to wear identity cards. “Everyone should understand that wearing ID is for their safety as well as the safety of patients,” the official said.

Also Read SSKM horror: Rape charge against man who posed as child specialist before the mishap

Poor screening

The principal of one medical college said the quality of security personnel is as important as their numbers.

“Merely increasing the number of security personnel will not help. It is equally important to have well-trained staff who are alert and can respond quickly to situations. Proper background checks should be conducted before hiring anyone,” he said.

Sources said there is no clarity on how quality checks are maintained for security personnel.

“Background checks are especially important for contractual staff or those employed through agencies because the government or hospital administration does not have direct control over them. But we don’t know how such checks are conducted or by whom,” the principal added.

Supervision gaps

The principal of another medical college said he was unsure whether there is proper supervision of security guards at government hospitals. Ideally, there should be two layers of checking for any visitor: once at the landing near stairs or elevators, and again at the ward entrance.

“We are not sure whether these steps are followed regularly. If supervision lapses, security personnel may become lax, allowing outsiders to sneak in,” the principal said.

All government-run medical colleges employ retired police officers as security supervisors.

“There should be regular coordination meetings between security agencies and hospital administrators, where lapses in performance can be discussed,” said another official of a hospital.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant has convened a meeting with hospital administrators, senior health department officials, district magistrates, and police superintendents on Saturday to discuss hospital security, the health department official said.