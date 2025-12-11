MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
HS council announces Class XII semester exam rules with strict bar on digital devices

Students will answer short and descriptive questions while venues face invigilator shortages prompting the council to allow deputation of teachers from junior and primary schools to manage the exams

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 11.12.25, 07:39 AM
Representational picture

The state higher secondary council on Wednesday announced the guidelines for the fourth semester examinations to be held in February next year.

For this exam, the Class XII students will attempt short and descriptive questions on answer scripts.

The guidelines that have been uploaded on the council’s website say: “Examinees can carry an analogue watch (not a smart watch) in the hall....”

The examinees are barred from bringing any pen drives, writing pad, electronic pen/ scanner, mobile phones, Bluetooth earphones or other electronic devices.

The fourth or final semester examination will start on February 12 and end on February 25.

The students who got admitted to Class XI last year under the semesterised Plus-II system will write the exam.

The guidelines say invigilation should preferably be given by the permanent teachers of the concerned venue and from non-participating institutions.

“...in case of scarcity, the permanent teachers of junior high school (Classes VI to VII) and in case of severe shortage, the permanent teachers of primary schools (Classes I to V) may also be deputed in accordance with the permission of the respective district inspector of schools,” it says.

A council official said they were short of invigilators because there are not enough teachers at the higher secondary-level.

The recruitment test for Plus-II level teachers was conducted by the school service commission in September.

“But the recruitment process has not started. So we have to engage teachers from the upper primary and primary levels as invigilators...,” said an official.

