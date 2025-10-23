Unsafe hospitals: Ward boy molests minor at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, arrested

A teenager was molested at Bengal’s premier state-run hospital SSKM in Kolkata, frequented by ministers and government officials for treatment and surgeries.

Cops from the Bhowanipore police station have arrested the accused, who is a former ward boy at the hospital and was posted at another state-run hospital, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

The teenaged girl had visited an outpatients department at SSKM on Wednesday afternoon. Her parents alleged that while they were occupied at the ticket counter filling up and submitting the form required for meeting a doctor, the accused lured the girl on some pretext to the washroom at the trauma care centre.

The accused was wearing the uniform assigned to the ward boys at the SSKM Hospital.

On Monday evening, a doctor at a hospital in Howrah’s Uluberia was assaulted by family members of a patient admitted at the hospital and threatened with rape. Three persons have been arrested in the case.

Last year a post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at another state-run hospital, the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, keading to months os protests that reverberated nationally.