Two held in Kolkata for duping man with fake KMC job offer and bogus appointment letter

A man was cheated out of more than ₹4 lakh with false promises of a job in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Two men, including one who had claimed to be a government official and was using a beacon-fitted car, were arrested in this connection on Wednesday.

Officers of Beleghata police station, where the cheating complaint was lodged, have seized the beacon-fitted car.

Complainant Dipu Chakraborty, 33, a resident of South 24-Parganas, had reported to the police that a man named Arunava Mukherjee had introduced himself as a senior government official and promised him a job as a Group C employee in the KMC’s water supply department. Mukherjee and his associate Choton Das allegedly managed to convince the man to pay the money.

“Induced by the offer, the complainant transferred ₹3 lakh to a bank account and ₹1.4 lakh in cash to the accused. The accused provided an appointment letter to the complainant, which later turned out to be fake,” said an officer of the eastern suburban division of Kolkata Police.

Chakraborty reported the forgery to Beleghata police station on Wednesday. The police arrested the accused within hours of registering the case.

The police said their preliminary inquiry revealed that Mukherjee had allegedly duped many others.

“We have learned that he had taken money from several others, promising them jobs in various government offices. We will club those cases if we receive formal complaints,” said an officer of Beleghata police station.

The accused duo were produced in court on Wednesday and were remanded in police custody till December 17.