SSKM horror: Rape charge against man who posed as child specialist before the mishap

Police have filed charges of penetrative sexual assault and rape against a man who allegedly wore a uniform and posed as a child specialist to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl inside a toilet at SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators on Friday sought permission from the court to carry out DNA sampling of the girl and the accused, Amit Mallick.

The police said they have added a section of cheating by impersonation against Mallick on Friday.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was wearing a doctor’s uniform and introduced himself as a child specialist to the young girl, and convinced her to come with him. He forced her into a toilet and carried out penetrative sexual assault with fingers,” said a police officer attached to the probe.

The teenager, who had come with her mother and grandfather to the psychiatry department of SSKM Hospital on Wednesday, was left alone for a few minutes as her guardians went to get an outdoor ticket. She was approached by a man in a doctor’s uniform and convinced to go with him, investigators said.

The man was later identified as a former Group D staff of Sambhunath Pundit Hospital, now working at NRS Medical College and Hospital. But he had access to SSKM Hospital, too.

The police have booked Mallick under section 65(1) of BNS, which deals with the offence of raping a girl under the age of 16 years; section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, which deals with penetrative sexual assault; and section 319(2) of BNS, which is for cheating by impersonation.

“During interrogation, a requisition was sent to SSKM Hospital... We were informed by the hospital that the arrested man has no connection with SSKM. Hence, we have added the section of cheating by impersonation,” said a senior officer.

The police have also submitted a plea in court to allow them to record the girl’s statement before a magistrate.

The police on Thursday had produced Mallick before the Alipore court, where he was remanded in police custody for a day. On Friday, he was produced before the POCSO court at Alipore where his police custody was extended.

He had been taken to SSKM on Thursday night for reconstruction of the crime, police sources said. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma went to the spot on Thursday night.