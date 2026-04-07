South Point High School flags risks of damage among students due to unregulated social media usage

South Point High School issued a circular on Monday, warning parents that unregulated social media use creates distractions, harms academic focus and exposes students to inappropriate content.

The circular from the principal urged parents to prioritise offline hobbies and mindful tech and follow reliable news.

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The circular was sent to around 5,000 parents of kids from Classes VI to XII.

“Excessive and unregulated use of social media platforms can often lead to distractions, reduced academic focus, sleep cycle disruptions, and exposure to inappropriate or misleading content. As educators and caregivers, we share a collective responsibility to ensure that our children develop healthy digital habits that support their overall well-being and personal growth,” Jaidev Ghosh, the principal, wrote.

He urged parents to encourage their kids to use devices primarily for educational and skill-enhancing purposes.

“We urge you to kindly... engage in open conversations with your children about the content they consume online and the importance of digital safety and responsible use. Lead by example by practising mindful use of technology within the household. Try and follow the conventional and reliable media, digital and print, and ignore rumours spread by the different social media platforms,” the principal wrote.

It’s not just a student problem; adults are equally hooked. Many grown-ups find it just as difficult to step away from the screen, often losing themselves in a mindless loop of “30-second reels” across different social media platforms.

“The children are increasingly glued to various social media platforms, like gaming sites, which change their attitude and approach. It is the responsibility of us adults to contain the misuse of digital platforms,” Ghosh told Metro.

Across schools, teachers find children, especially in middle and senior schools, who struggle to concentrate in class because of sleep deprivation.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, our adolescents and young adults are growing up surrounded by technology that offers immense opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection. However, it is equally important to guide them towards using these tools in a meaningful and balanced manner,” states the circular.

“As a school, we continue to integrate technology in a purposeful way to enrich learning while also educating students about responsible digital citizenship. Your cooperation at home will greatly reinforce these efforts,” read the message to parents.