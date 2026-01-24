Sodepur railway overbridge connecting BT Road and Madhyamgram to reopen on January 28

The railway overbridge in Sodepur, which connects BT Road and Madhyamgram in the city's northern fringes, will remain closed for traffic till January 27 for maintenance and repair, public works department (PWD) officials said.

The overbridge that is a vital connection between BT Road on the west, Jessore Road on the east, and the Kalyani Expressway, which bisects Sodepur Road, will reopen on January 28.

"The repairs were due for some time," a PWD official said.

The closure was required for thorough repairs after intermittent works failed to achieve the desired results.

Senior officers of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said a detailed diversion plan has been worked out, and vehicles headed to Madhyamgram from BT Road over the railway overbridge are being diverted further north towards Girja More.

At Girja More, vehicles are being diverted to the right toward a railway gate. From there, they continue east past Rashmoni More and Kanchkol to join Sodepur Road.

Vehicles coming from Jessore Road in Madhyamgram toward BT Road are being diverted along the same route, passing Kanchkol More, Rashmoni More, and the railway gate to reach Girja More.

"Officers have been briefed on how to implement the diversion plan, and necessary signage has been put up to help motorists," a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.

The 33-year-old structure, built over the railway tracks in Sodepur, required serious overhauling after the bearings and girders showed signs of wear, senior PWD engineers said.

"All the 56 bearings and 28 girders of the railway overbridge will be replaced as part of this overhauling. The vehicular load over the bridge has increased multiple times over the last few years," said a senior PWD official.

"The weight-bearing ability of the structure needs to be addressed accordingly."

Dotted with several upscale housing and shopping complexes, traffic in Sodepur depends heavily on the railway overbridge, and officials of Panihati Municipality said the schedule has been drawn up keeping holidays in mind.