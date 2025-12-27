MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 December 2025

Smooth and safe Merry Mass: Police witness a ‘Steep drop’ in Christmas violations

The jury is out on whether this was due to better road discipline or a lighter hand by the police

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 27.12.25, 06:49 AM
Police officers on Park Street on Christmas Eve. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

Police officers on Park Street on Christmas Eve. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

Police prosecution figures for Christmas and Christmas Eve suggest the city experienced a less unruly festival this year.

The jury is out on whether this was due to better road discipline or a lighter hand by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kolkata Police, traffic violations dropped sharply compared to last year.

  • Only 152 people were prosecuted for riding without helmets on Thursday, compared to 1,449 in 2024.
  • Drunk driving cases fell from 100 last year to 77, while prosecutions for rash driving dropped from 181 to 81.
  • Total traffic prosecutions on Christmas Eve fell sharply from 1,730 in 2024 to just 310 this year.

“If we compare the figures with last year, it shows that people were far more disciplined on the road this Christmas,” said a senior traffic officer.

Several officers attributed the improvement to better driving habits among motorists. “We found that many people who went to nightclubs and pubs hired chauffeurs instead of driving themselves. Motorcyclists were also more disciplined regarding helmet use and speed limits,” said an officer posted in south Calcutta.

A section of the police credited the change to ongoing awareness campaigns and traffic enforcement drives throughout the year.

“These figures indicate that our repeated campaigns and drives have effectively reinforced the message of traffic safety,” an officer said.

However, not everyone on the roads shared this optimistic view. Some motorists reported encountering “unruly two-wheeler riders.”

A Garia resident said: “I spotted speed bikers on EM Bypass on Christmas night. They were not wearing helmets and sped towards the southern fringes of the city.”

Police officers said they will continue special enforcement drives during the festive season to maintain road

RELATED TOPICS

Christmas Eve Park Street Kolkata Traffic Police Traffic Violations Rash Driving Helmetless Driving Drunk Driving Safety Measures
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi calls for fair polls in Bangladesh, remains cautious on Tarique's return to Dhaka

“India supports free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh. This development should be seen in that context,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, asked about India’s views on Rahman’s return ahead of the national elections, scheduled for February
Iltija Mufti
Quote left Quote right

Not India or Bharat nor Hindustan. Thy name is Lynchistaan

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT