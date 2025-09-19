Six arrested from Baghajatin State General Hospital after attack on police officers

A police team that answered a distress call from a lawyer at his residence in Netaji Nagar early on Thursday was assaulted with a sharp object, resulting in injuries to two police officers.

According to the police, the suspect had initially escaped the scene and attempted to gain admission at Baghajatin State General Hospital by threatening a doctor with a pair of scissors.

Finally, the accused and five of his associates were arrested from the hospital.

According to the police, Jayanta Ghosh, who is involved in various criminal cases, was charged with having assembled near the lawyer’s house.

“The lawyer made a distress call to the local police station, following which a patrol team was diverted towards his house. Ghosh and his men attacked the officers with a sharp weapon and managed to flee,” said an officer of the Netaji Nagar police station.

Sources said the moment Ghosh realised that he had hit a police officer — an offence that could have serious consequences and strict charges — he fled to Baghajatin State General Hospital and forcibly tried to get himself admitted stating that the police had attacked him.

Ghosh was trying to threaten a doctor with a pair of scissors at the hospital when the police reached the hospital and held him.

A total of six persons were arrested, including Ghosh, the police said.

Ghosh, police said, has multiple cases of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and unlawful assembly against him under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

The six were produced before a court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody till September 24.

The police said they would interrogate Ghosh and his acquaintances about their gathering around the advocate’s house, and whether they had been hired by someone else.