Shurokkha Dwar for women’s safety; thoughtful initiative by some famous pandals

Some of the Puja pandals across the city set up women-only entrances to the pandal for the safety and security of visitors, as many tend to avoid visiting pandals due to overcrowding.

The initiative named “Shurokkha Dwar” was introduced at some of the big pandals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, all major pandals have two gates — one for the general public and one for VIP guests. The Shurokkha Dwars in pandals such as Shibmandir, Babubagan, and Behala Club invited women, children, and elderly family members to visit their pandals without the hassle of being pushed in the crowd.

“Durga Puja is more than just a festival; it is a victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The grand occasion, which holds immense religious and cultural value for Indians, honours Shakti, the divine power of women,” said Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready Industries, which launched the initiative.

“Women should feel safe and empowered, especially during big celebrations like Durga Puja. The Shurokkha Dwar initiative is our endeavour to create an environment that protects women, ensuring their safety and security at all times,” Banerjee added.