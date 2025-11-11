Showtime for stamp lovers, state-level philatelic exhibition returns after six years

The state-level philatelic show, organised by the West Bengal circle of India Post, returns after a gap of six years.

From November 14, Science City will host Bongopex, an exhibition of 401 frames, over four days, from noon to 7pm, telling stories on varied subjects through stamps and other philatelic materials.

“This is the 10th edition of the state-level show. The last two editions were held in 2019, named Ekla Chalo Re, and in 2015, when it was called Daaker Saaj. Stamp exhibitions are a platform where collectors, researchers, students, dealers and the postal administration come together,” said chief postmaster-general Ashok Kumar, West Bengal circle, at Yogayog Bhavan on Monday.

There will be 66 frames in the youth class, showcasing junior collectors, and 264 in the competitive class, with each frame holding 16 sheets of exhibits. “They are mostly the winners of the district and regional exhibitions held in the run-up to Bongopex. The winners will qualify for the national contest. Another 71 frames will be in the invitee class from senior collectors who do not compete at this level any more,” said Riju Ganguly, postmaster-general, south Bengal.

During the exhibition, there will be special cover releases daily on themes like the Bengal Renaissance, the centenary of Netaji’s Durga puja in Mandalay Jail in 1925, a set of picture postcards each on Sukumar Roy’s Abol Tabol and Bengal footballers. Special covers will also be released on legendary film directors, singers and comedy actors of Bengal. There will also be special covers on personalities like Magician P.C. Sorcar and illustrator Narayan Debnath, whose birth centenary this year is.

The organisers are reaching out to schools. “We want to wean them away from the addiction to mobile phones by exposing them to the hobby of stamp collection,” said Kumar.

A host of programmes has been planned involving students in two age groups: 10 to 14 years and above 14 to 18 years. There will be a philately workshop and essay writing, and sit-and-draw contests on the first day. The second day will see a stamp design contest at 10.30am and a letter writing contest at 2.30pm. A quiz is scheduled in the morning on the last day, November 17.