Security boost for Calcutta University's hostel at MG Road, instillation of more CCTVs

Calcutta University will install more CCTV cameras in the ladies’ hostel on

Mahatma Gandhi Road, where an outsider entered the room of a girl student and stole

her mobile phone, said a CU official.

The university’s registrar will write to the officer-in-charge of Amherst police station so that patrolling around the hostel at night is ensured, the official said.

A student of Rajabazar Science College residing in the hostel complained of theft at Amherst police station on Sunday morning.

Amit Roy, the secretary of the science and engineering faculty of the university,

said the decision to enhance the hostel security was taken at a meeting on Monday evening.

Officiating vice-chancellor Santa Datta De, registrar Debasis Das were there at the meeting

“The hostel has two cameras at the entrance. But Sunday’s incident suggested there is a need to install more CCTV cameras in and around the hostel to ensure the safety and security of the hostel. The university’s engineers will visit the hostel on Tuesday to decide on the number of cameras that would have to be installed”, said Roy, who also attended the meeting.

Sayantani Chakrabarti, a third-year student of the chemical engineering department, alleged that a person entered her room on the second floor of the hostel around 3am on Sunday, stole her mobile phone and pushed her while trying to flee.

The student met the VC on Monday

“It has also been decided that nets will be installed across the balconies of the hostels to ensure security,” Roy said.

Sayantani, who is a resident of Joynagar in South 24-Parganas, said the door

of her room that opens into

the balcony was not bolted from the inside to facilitate ventilation.

Forty students reside in the 100-year-old PG Girls hostel located close to the intersection of MG Road and Amherst Street.