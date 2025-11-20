Kolkata Metro Blue Line to get AI-powered CCTV network by March 2026

The Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line is set to undergo a major security overhaul, with a new AI-enabled, IP-based CCTV surveillance network expected to be operational by March 2026, an official said.

The upgrade, costing Rs 25.34 crore, includes the installation of 1,678 high-resolution cameras and the replacement of outdated station-level equipment with a centralised monitoring system designed to deliver faster threat detection, real-time alerts, and enhanced passenger protection.

According to the official, the AI system will be capable of instantly alerting trained personnel if it identifies unattended baggage, perimeter intrusions, or abnormal crowd behaviour.

“Instead of reacting after an incident, the system pushes security teams to act immediately,” Rajasekhar Papolu, Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies Ltd, which is executing the project on the Blue Line corridor, told PTI.

The Blue Line — stretching from New Garia in the south to Dakshineshwar on the city’s northern edge — includes the oldest section of the country’s Metro network, inaugurated on October 24, 1984.

Papolu said the new architecture represents a shift from conventional surveillance to intelligence-driven security.

“Our system revolutionises passenger safety with real-time threat detection, AI-powered analytics and automated incident response. The platform equips authorities to proactively identify suspicious activity and streamline emergency management, which is crucial in today’s security climate,” he said.

Calling it one of the most significant surveillance upgrades undertaken by a Metro system in eastern India, Papolu added, “We are not just replacing cameras; we are fundamentally changing how the Metro sees, analyses and responds to its environment."

He further said, “We are giving the Metro actionable data. Crowd flow heat maps, peak-hour congestion indicators, and platform dwell-time analytics will help them deploy staff better and even tweak train schedules.”

Out of the total cameras planned, 1,625 will be placed across Blue Line stations and 53 at RPF posts. The setup includes Full HD and 4K UHD units, backed by a 240-TB centralised storage system at Metro Bhawan capable of retaining footage for at least 30 days, along with integrated facial recognition.

Papolu said the implementation timeline is firmly on schedule. “We have nine months from the Letter of Acceptance issued on June 19, 2025. The March deadline is absolutely achievable. The infrastructure — from fibre cabling to control-room display walls — is being planned to ensure smooth commissioning.”

A senior Metro official, while declining to discuss project specifics, said the railway consistently works to ensure commuter safety and seamless travel.

Papolu noted that the company brings extensive experience from projects across the country.

“Eastern India is one of our active operational zones, and the Kolkata Metro surveillance project is the largest of its kind here. But our experience is national. We’ve executed surveillance systems for major Metro networks, smart city projects in Hyderabad, border security for the BSF, and public safety setups for several State Election Commissions,” he said.

He added that modern transit systems require rapid, automated monitoring.

“Modern transport systems cannot afford slow or manual monitoring. With AI-led alerts and automated incident detection, authorities will be able to identify suspicious activity in real time and respond before a situation escalates,” he said.

Papolu said the advanced surveillance network will significantly bolster the Metro’s preparedness against high-risk situations.

“This is about making public transport safer and building trust. Technology strengthens security only when it works seamlessly in the background—and that’s exactly what we’ve designed,” he added.