Kankurgachi woman loses Rs 78.3 lakh in courier scam; 3 arrested in Gujarat

A resident of Kankurgachi was allegedly cheated out of ₹78.3 lakh after a group of callers made her believe that a courier booked in her name was found to be containing drugs. Three men have been arrested in Gujarat in this matter.

Dipannita Dhar, 61, had filed a complaint in March 2024 about a call she received. The caller identified himself as an employee of FedEx Courier Service’s Andheri East Branch in Mumbai.

The caller told her that a courier booked in her name had been cancelled and she needed to call customer care.

“She called the number the caller had provided,” said an officer of the cyber police station at Lalbazar.

Next, she was told that the courier, which had been booked using her Aadhaar card details, contained drugs.

“The callers also told Dhar that some illegal activities were also observed in her bank accounts and asked her to make a security deposit to the Reserve Bank of India. They promised to return the money after verification,” the officer said.

She liquidated her fixed deposits and transferred ₹78.3 lakh in two transactions.

The man Dhar last spoke to had introduced himself as a CBI officer and had threatened her with arrest.

The woman realised the fraud much later and lodged a police complaint.

The police zeroed in on a gang in Gujarat. Last week, two men were arrested, while another one was arrested earlier this week. They were identified as Varu Ravikant Gokalbhai, 37, Sondarva Jilesh Narendrabh, 21 and Chandera Vipulkumar Kanabhai, 35.