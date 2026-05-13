Jadavpur University and Liver Foundation inks pact for joint research, collaborations

Jadavpur University and Liver Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation working on liver diseases, signed an agreement for joint research and other collaborations on Tuesday.

The agreement creates opportunities for sharing research infrastructure. Academics and experts from the two institutions will also jointly supervise PhD candidates.

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Jadavpur University will award the PhD degrees.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Selim Box Mandal, acting registrar of Jadavpur University; and Partha Sarathi Mukherjee, secretary of Liver Foundation.

“The John C. Martin Centre for Liver Research and Innovations (JCMLRI), a unit of Liver Foundation and Jadavpur University signed the MoU on Tuesday. The MoU will be effective for five years. We can collaborate in fields like microbiology and biotechnology,” said JU vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

“We can also prepare joint reports and approach national and international funding agencies. Although JU does not teach medicine, we can introduce a master’s degree course in clinical research. In doing so, we can seek the help of doctors associated with the Liver Foundation,” Bhattacharjee said.

Abhijit Chowdhury, the chief mentor of Liver Foundation, said the agreement was aimed at “strengthening interdisciplinary scientific research, innovation, and academic cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including translational and liver-related research”.

“There is scope for excellent research in human biosciences if the two institutions collaborate. At Liver Foundation, we do not have expertise in computational work. As an institution with strong engineering programmes, JU has expertise in this field. We can share our data and use JU’s computational expertise to advance research,” said Chowdhury.