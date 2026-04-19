Publication of special educators’ merit list deferred by primary education board after objections raised by EC

The state primary education board has deferred the publication of the merit list for the appointment of special educators in government and aided schools following objections raised by the Election Commission.

The EC, which earlier prevented the board from conducting the interview and aptitude tests to shortlist candidates for teaching jobs in primary schools, citing a violation of the model code of conduct, has objected to the publication of the merit list for special educators on identical grounds.

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Special educators are teachers trained and equipped with the skills to teach differently-abled students.

Last year, the Supreme Court asked all the state governments to recruit special educators.

“We have put on hold the publication of the merit list till the time the model code of conduct remains in force,” Gautam Paul, the board president, said on Thursday.

The model code of conduct came into force on March 15, the day the schedule for the two-phase elections in Bengal was announced. The state will go to the polls on April 23 and 29. The model code is usually revoked after the declaration of election results, scheduled for May 4 in Bengal, though the Commission must issue a formal notification to that effect.

The board held a selection test on February 22 to appoint special educators.

The board had said that 2,308 special educators will be appointed in phases based on the examinees’ TET results and other selection parameters. The interview was held on March 24 and 25 following a notification issued before March 15. A merit list of 793 candidates was supposed to be published in early April.

“However, after the state government directed the board not to proceed with any recruitment following objections from the Election Commission, the publication of the merit list was put on hold,” said an official.

Unlike the recruitment of primary school teachers, in which a complaint was filed with the EC by a teaching job aspirant alleging violation of the model code of conduct, no specific complaint has been submitted regarding the recruitment process for special educators.

Manojit Mandal, a member of the board, said it was unfair that the appointment of the special educators had to be stalled.

“The Supreme Court is insisting on special educators’ appointment at the earliest. However, the appointment is getting delayed following objections from the EC, which has prompted the state government to prevent the board from proceeding with any appointment,” Mandal said.

On March 7, 2025, the apex court ordered all states to notify sanctioned posts for special educators by March 28, 2025, and to complete the appointments within 12 weeks from that date.