Robotics & AI enter ICSE curriculum, future forward from chalkboards to circuit boards

Several ICSE schools have adopted robotics and artificial intelligence as a subject for the board, and many others have incorporated it into their curriculum up to Class VIII, so they can eventually offer it in the board classes.

Some schools that offer robotics & artificial intelligence in Classes IX and X have seen a growing interest in the subject among children, and the number of students opting for the subject has increased.

“The first batch of students who have opted for robotics and artificial intelligence will appear for the Class X board exams in 2026. The number of students who have taken the subject in Class IX has gone up this year,” said Gargi Banerjee, principal, Sri Sri Academy.

“When we first wanted to offer it in Class IX, we got only two students, but gradually from next year the numbers have gone up. We understand that we will not be getting a large number from the first year, but if we don’t start, how would children know or make a choice?” said Banerjee.

At Delhi Public School Newtown, around 60 Class X students will write the ICSE in robotics and artificial Intelligence in 2026.

“This is the second batch who have opted for the subject. In today’s world, we see that all subjects are linked to technology and offering the subject will take it to the next level. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is encouraging schools to offer the subject,” said Rahi Mukhopadhyay, vice principal, Delhi Public School Newtown.

The CISCE has introduced robotics and artificial intelligence as two separate subjects in Classes XI and XII.

Several schools said they want to familiarise students with the subject in Classes IX and X before they take the subject in Classes XI and XII.

“Once they have an understanding of the subject in Classes IX and X, we can offer it at the ISC level as well,” said Seema Sapru, principal, The Heritage School.

The school is offering robotics and artificial intelligence at the ICSE level.

Delhi Public School Newtown is also working towards it.

“We are working on the modalities of the subjects at the Plus II level before we can offer them. We might start with the subjects from the next academic year,” said Mukhopadhyay.

Many other schools like La Martiniere for Girls, St Xavier’s Collegiate School, South City International School offer robotics and artificial intelligence as a subject in the curriculum, where one or two periods in a week are assigned for the subject up to Class VIII.

The idea behind it is to let students have a “gradual progression” instead of directly plunging into the subject at the board level.

In some schools, the program begins in Class I, while in others it begins in Class III.

La Martiniere for Girls plan to introduce the subject in Class IX from the next academic session.

“Two years back, we introduced it in junior and middle school so that students are familiar with the subject and naturally graduate into taking it up as a board paper,” said Rupkatha Sarkar, principal, La Martiniere for Girls.

St Xavier’s Collegiate School principal Father Roshan Tirkey said the school introduced the subject recently up to Class VIII so that students can take it up for council exams.

“Earlier, it was a co-curricular activity, but from 2025, we have included it in the curriculum, and all students study the subject for one period a week,” said Father Tirkey.

“This is the first step, and after that we will review the system, which includes having a larger number of expert teachers and equipped classrooms, before we offer it as a board subject,” he said.